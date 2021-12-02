Zoetis Named One Of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies For 2022

Zoetis has been named to Newsweek Magazine's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, which recognizes top-performing companies that are making a difference through their environmental, social and corporate governance actions. The company debuted at #71 (out of 500 companies) in its first year on the prestigious Newsweek list.

Zoetis is the only standalone animal health company and ranked in the top 14% of all companies listed and the top 25% among Health Care & Life Sciences companies on the list. In partnership with Statista Inc., Newsweek identified the top 500 most responsible companies from a pool of over 2,000 organizations across 14 industries, based on publicly available information as well as an independent study of 11,000 U.S. residents.

"Being recognized by Newsweek Magazine is a proud moment for Zoetis and affirms the way we strive to nurture the world and humankind by advancing animal care," said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zoetis and President of the Zoetis Foundation. "This honor is a direct result of the work our colleagues do every day to drive a more sustainable future at Zoetis in how we run our business and support our customers and the animals in their care. As we continue our sustainability journey, we look forward to sharing more about how we are improving opportunities for veterinarians and livestock farmers through the Zoetis Foundation, developing innovative products that can help our customers raise healthier animals, and lessening our direct and indirect impact on our planet."

In October, Zoetis was included in Investor's Business Daily's Top 100 ESG Companies. Earlier in the year, the company announced its Driven to Care long-term sustainability strategy and goals followed by its first Sustainability Report. Zoetis will continue to share updates on its sustainability activities, including progress against its Driven to Care goals, and report annually.

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After nearly 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide -- from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion in 2020 with approximately 11,300 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

