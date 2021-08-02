Zocdoc Names Edward Liu As Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace, today announced the appointment of Edward Liu as its Chief Financial Officer. The former Head of Americas Technology Banking at Morgan Stanley, and a long-time finance and business leader, Liu will oversee all aspects of Zocdoc's financial operations and help further scale the company amid its rapid growth.

Liu steps into the CFO role at Zocdoc during a time of unprecedented momentum for the company, which recently completed its successful transition to a pay per booking business model. This transformation has driven accelerating revenue growth and supported the company's swift shift to supporting booking for virtual care. Today, Zocdoc is the rare digital health platform that supports hybrid care — both physical and virtual care services — across all 50 states and for more than 100 different specialties, including a robust and quickly expanding network of mental health providers.

Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO, said: "I am honored to welcome Ed to the Zocdoc team at an important time for our company, as we enter our next phase of growth. As an exceptional leader in the financial industry, with deep expertise in guiding internet and technology companies during times of rapid growth, Ed is the ideal person to take on this role at this time. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and make a transformative impact on healthcare by giving power to the patient."

Liu joins Zocdoc following a successful and diverse career in the financial services industry. Most recently, he spent more than 20 years at Morgan Stanley, where he provided counsel to C-Suite executives and board members on their most important strategic and financing decisions. His experience includes advising clients on hundreds of transactions for prominent internet and software companies such as Akamai, Chewy, Datadog, Draftkings, Etsy, Grubhub, HomeAway, Indeed, Kayak, Meituan and MongoDB. Liu advised Red Hat on its $35Bn sale to IBM, the largest enterprise software transaction in history. He was a member of the investment committee of Morgan Stanley's Multicultural Innovation Lab, an in-house startup accelerator.

"Our family has relied on Zocdoc for many years," said Edward Liu, Chief Financial Officer, Zocdoc. "It's been impressive to watch the company continue to innovate during these unprecedented times and accelerate its growth. Zocdoc is an incredibly exciting company in the digital health space, which serves as the front door to healthcare for millions of Americans, and it is finally bringing market forces -- choice, competition and transparency -- to one of the largest sectors in the US economy. I am thrilled to join a company with such a compelling mission, long-term orientation, and exceptional management team. I look forward to helping Zocdoc achieve its ambitious goals."

Biography -- Edward Liu Edward (Ed) Liu is Chief Financial Officer at Zocdoc, where he is responsible for all aspects of Zocdoc's financial operations.

Prior to Zocdoc, Ed was Head of Americas Technology Banking at Morgan Stanley. There, he advised CEOs, CFOs, and boards on their most important strategic and financing decisions, and led over 150 transactions across IPOs, M&A, equity, investment grade and high yield offerings, and private capital raises. He was a member of the investment committee of Morgan Stanley's Multicultural Innovation Lab, an in-house startup accelerator.

Previously, Ed worked at McKinsey & Company, providing strategic and operational advice to Fortune 500 companies, and at Patricof & Co. Ventures, where he made venture capital and growth equity investments in private technology companies.

Ed holds a MBA from The Wharton School, a MA from the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, and a BS in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University. He lives in Westchester with his wife and two children.

About Zocdoc Zocdoc is the leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

