ZOA Energy Counts Down To World Kindness Day With 12 Days Of Kindness

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOA Energy, a brand rooted in positivity, has been on a mission to show people that kindness matters. Always. Last month, ZOA partnered with TikTok positivity influencers JT Laybourne and Ed Delmore to showcase how #KindnessCAN change the world. Now, the company is kicking off 12 Days of Kindness by spotlighting 12 everyday warriors in their community. ZOA will feature profiles of teachers, frontline workers, parents, and hardworking hands around the world to share stories of how kindness has impacted their daily lives. Every day, ZOA Energy will post a new profile on their website leading up to World Kindness Day on November 13th. As the global community comes together in celebration of World Kindness Day, ZOA, Laybourne and Delmore will host a TikTok live event on November 13. The event will start at 6:00pm CT on Laybourne's TikTok, where participants will talk about the importance of kindness and raise awareness to the fact that a kind word or simple gesture has the power to change someone's day. The live charity event will raise funds for the Made of Millions Foundation, a global advocacy nonprofit on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health. ZOA's partnership with Laybourne and Delmore has encouraged everyday warriors to reflect on what #KindnessCAN do through the power of positive actions, words, deeds, and self-reflection. To show the world just how powerful #KindnessCAN be, the duo took to the streets of Los Angeles with a freestanding mirror revealing "you are enough" to encourage people to find kindness within themselves. Making multiple stops at Rodeo Drive, Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade, the LACMA Urban Light exhibit and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the duo also handed out ZOA challenge coins with the request for the recipient to pay it forward whenever the opportune moment presents itself. "I am so incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to showcase 12 Everyday Warriors, change-makers, and overall heroes in ZOA's 12 Days of Kindness leading up to November 13th," said Ed Delmore, ZOA partner and TikTok inspirator. "I couldn't be more inspired by the positivity they demonstrate in their daily lives and I can't wait to amplify their stories during our TikTok LIVE event.""Staying true to our brand values, we want to show the world that kindness and positivity should be embraced and integrated into our everyday lives," said Joen Choe, Chief Brand Officer at ZOA. "We are so thrilled with the positive impact we are making alongside JT and Ed and look forward to continuously reminding the communities around us about what simple acts of #KindnessCAN do."For more information about #KindnessCAN, ZOA's 12 Days of Kindness, and ZOA Energy products please visit https://zoaenergy.com/ and follow the brand on Instagram @zoaenergy. About ZOA Energy:ZOA is the healthy energy drink created and developed by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman to bring more positive energy to everyday life. Created as a convenient, healthy solution for the unique challenges of today, ZOA was made to sustain with vitamins C for immunity, and vitamin B and natural caffeine for clean, enhanced energy. Follow the brand online at zoaenergy.com. About Made of Millions:Made of Millions Foundation is a global mental health advocacy nonprofit on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health. Its platforms, events, campaigns and resources reach millions of sufferers around the world each year. For more information, please visit http://www.madeofmillions.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Abbey Hudson | Konnect Agency 646.453.7516 322581@email4pr.com

