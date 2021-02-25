Zmags Launches Design File Conversion For Creator™

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zmags, revolutionizing how consumers experience digital commerce everywhere, today announces Design File Conversion, the latest addition to the Creator™ Content Solutions Suite, that virtually eliminates the unproductive time spent in outdated workflows coding digital content.

Design File Conversion empowers designers and digital marketers to upload a design file, with any number of layers and levels of complexity, into Creator and instantly convert it to a flexible, editable web-ready format where they can easily add animations, interactivity, and shoppability with just a few clicks. With the release of Design File Conversion, Creator now provides unmatched efficiency in the design-to-web process, giving our customers more time to be innovative and create limitless experiences that reflect their brand vision and exceed consumer expectations.

As ecommerce dominates consumers' buying habits, shoppers are demanding more from brands in the fight for wallet share. Consumers expect fresh digital experiences that bridge the gap between shopping and entertainment, not just product specs and static category grids. Digital marketers struggle to meet these demands with traditional content management systems (CMS) built around templated and limiting framework.

"Ecommerce marketers face huge pressure to stand out against the competition and drive increased sales. Zmags Creator has always made it easier for marketers to meet that demand and create unique digital content without coding. Now with Creator Design File Conversion, it means a seamless workflow, saving time and dramatically reducing the effort to meet consumer demand." Dave Powell, CEO

With Design File Conversion, brands see an immediate time to value, significantly reducing their overall production time, doubling the usage of their existing design assets, and cutting third party design and development costs by more than 50%.

"Creator Design File Conversion cut the time my team spends creating content in Creator by over 90%. What used to take 4 hours now takes 15 minutes! We get content out faster and when my team is strapped, I can use any outsourced designer to create rich content for us without worrying if they know Creator. Design File Conversion saves time and gives me peace of mind that we will hit every deadline." - Brand Design Manager, Signature Hardware

About Zmags

Zmags is the interactive content generation platform for ecommerce marketers, transforming static content to dynamic digital experiences that drive more revenue. We empower marketers to upload or design content, make it both interactive and shoppable, then publish it within minutes, directly within their current tech stack, without coding. More than 600 brands globally, including Ethan Allen, AG Jeans, and Cole Haan, leverage Zmags to drive more ecommerce revenue through on-brand interactive content at a fraction of the time and cost of agency or development resources.

