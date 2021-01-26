Zmags And AKMAZO Capital Announce Growth Investment

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zmags ( www.zmags.com), the leading SaaS interactive content platform that revolutionizes how consumers experience digital commerce, today announces the close of a majority investment round from AKMAZO Capital. Zmags will use the investment capital to expedite product development, expanding the platform's reach to additional digital channels and markets, as well as to expand sales, marketing, and customer support functions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Creator ®, an Interactive Content Platform, enables marketers to accelerate ecommerce through rich digital experiences at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional coding. Today's digital marketer must deliver more engaging content faster than ever before to capture ecommerce revenues. Creator's flexibility enables marketers to react quickly to product or market changes and deliver the best digital experience for customers, leading to greater ecommerce revenues.

"With this funding and the heightened importance for online and multi-channel retailers and brands to improve the ecommerce experience and overall digital experience, Zmags is uniquely positioned to help drive increased ecommerce conversions as the economy recovers and beyond." CEO David Powell shares "By partnering with the AKMAZO Capital team, we gain not only a significant capital investment but also a highly experienced team of proven technology entrepreneurs that can help us achieve our long-term goals of market leadership."

Leveraging previous success as technology entrepreneurs with companies like Everbridge and Gomez (ACQ: Compuware), AKMAZO Capital brings operational expertise to help technology companies scale rapidly and efficiently. Jaime Ellertson, Managing Partner of AKMAZO Capital, commented, "Zmags pioneered a way for marketers to easily create rich, engaging digital experiences at scale and turn this engaging digital experience into accelerated ecommerce revenues. We are excited to lend our expertise and capital to help the Zmags team drive growth."

About ZmagsZmags transforms static webpages to interactive digital experiences that drives 100% more revenue from content. Plugging directly into your existing technology stack, marketers can launch Creator in one hour. Brands like Ethan Allen, AG Jeans, and Cole Haan leverage Creator to drive more revenue from existing digital assets at a fraction of the time and cost of coding. Zmags Creator and Zmags Publicator are trademarks of Zmags. www.zmags.com

About AKMAZO CapitalAKMAZO Capital is focused on building market-leading SaaS and recurring revenue businesses. The firm's approach is based on more that 150 years of collective experience growing and scaling software companies. The firm believes that success comes not only from investment dollars, but also a committed business partner working with management. Visit us at www.akmazocapital.com.

