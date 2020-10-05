ZLab Receives PMTA Filing Letter From FDA

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Yibo Technology Co Limited through ZLab, a brand of pods, disposable sticks and e-juice bottles, informs that the PMTA Filing letter was received on September 24 th.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Yibo Technology Co Limited through ZLab, a brand of pods, disposable sticks and e-juice bottles, informs that the PMTA Filing letter was received on September 24 th. ZLab is on the American market since 2015 and its PMTA process includes 13 of their flavors in 6 different nicotine strengths totalizing 78 PMTA applications, to ensure a prudent and long-term business relationship with the customers.

ZLab is one of the only companies on the market that is at this stage in the PMTA process. This strengthens its presence in the American market with over 20,000 points of sale.

They currently have offices in 12 countries and revenues close to 300 million dollars a year, being one of the main players in the electronic cigarette industry.

ZLab is planning to submit 120 more PMTA applications in 2021, including an application for their new pod system, which should be launched at the beginning of 2022.

If you are interested in finding out more about ZLab PMTA status and products, you can contact them at contact@ziiplab.com or www.ziiplab.com

