ZKW Expands Silao Location In Mexico Once Again

WIESELBURG, Austria, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKW has been manufacturing high-quality lighting systems for the NAFTA region in the Mexican city of Silao since 2016. Now, the lighting specialist is expanding the location by an additional 21,000 square meters. This step increases the production area to a total of 35,000 square meters. In addition, the company plans to hire over 600 new employees, in order to expand its staffing levels to 1,600 by 2023. The location produces front headlamps and auxiliary lamps for clients such as BMW, Ford Lincoln, Freightliner, General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Navistar and Volvo. The planned production volume is 2.2 million units per year. "The goal of the second phase of expansion is to significantly increase capacity at the site, and increase competencies in the Design, Engineering and Research & Development areas. In doing so, we value a multicultural, integrative and sustainable corporate culture" explains Jan Seumenicht, General Plant Manager of ZKW Mexico.

Technicians WantedThe expanded ZKW plant in Silao will have a total of 13 assembly lines, a mezzanine floor for sub-assembly processes, a department for optic lenses and an automated logistics center, including a Tornado mini loading crane system. The site's portfolio focuses on innovative front lighting solutions, such as headlamps for the new BMW Series 2 coupe, electric SUVs from Mercedes Benz, and the Volvo XC90. To expand these capacities, ZKW is looking for technicians with expertise in the areas of design, lighting technology, research & development, tool production and manufacturing. "With this expansion, we will not only increase our production area, but also improve our efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability. Further growth is the goal in the medium term" says Oliver Schubert, CEO of ZKW Group GmbH.

Climate-Friendly ConstructionZKW utilized climate-friendly, sustainable construction methods when expanding the plant. These include a modern building management system that automatically monitors and controls the heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The new production areas are illuminated using energy-saving LED technology. These systems help ensure an optimal room temperature and lighting level, while saving energy. "We are aware of our responsibilities and obligations with respect to the environment. We aim to save costs and reduce our ecological footprint through proactive management" says Seumenicht.

About ZKWThe ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on its motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of 12 locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2020, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.03 billion euros. In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry," the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems. With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient. Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), PSA (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Audi, Porsche, Skoda, Lamborghini, MAN, VW, Seat). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

