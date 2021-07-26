ZkLink, The First Layer2 Cross-chain DEX, Is Live On Testnet

LONDON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- zkLink, the first Layer2 multi-chain integration DEX based on ZK-Rollup technology, has launched its testnet ( https://test.zk.link) on four chains: Ethereum Rinkeby Testnet, Polygon Testnet, Heco Testnet, and Ethereum Goerli Testnet. Users can now execute deposits, withdraw funds, execute transactions, swap, and add and remove liquidity with multi-chain assets. All smart contracts have been audited by Certik, and the team is going through the final-round security check.

zkLink connects separate Layer1 networks with a single Layer2 network so that tokens belonging to different ecosystems can be directly swapped with each other on layer2 without an intermediate token. Users can swap their cross-chain assets **with one click** and will, for the first time, play with liquidity pairs of native tokens from separate chains, such as CAKE-SUSHI, BNB-HT, USDT(ERC20)-USDT(BEP20), BUSD-HUSD, and WBTC-BTCB.

The platform adopts zero-knowledge technology to ensure the security and consistency of multi-chain asset interoperability, creating multi-chain DeFi scenarios with a secure, efficient and low-cost user experience.

"There's no question that DeFi is making an impact on the current economic landscape, but for the industry to thrive, chains must connect, projects should be able to engage with each other, and users must be able to easily access available technology," said Weiyoung, Marketing Director at zkLink. "With the launch of our testnet, we're moving closer to a secure interconnected blockchain landscape that will support the DeFi ecosystem for years to come."

