Zizzl Launches Budget Friendly Health Insurance Solution For Business

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, zizzl announced the launch of zizzl Health. "Gone are the days of nervously waiting for that health insurance renewal to arrive with an increase that breaks your budget," says Ray Seaver, CEO of Milwaukee-based zizzl. "With zizzl Health, simply set your health insurance budget each year based on what the business can afford, and employees get a choice of high-quality plans they can afford."

Utilizing the newly available Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) https://zizzl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/zizzlhealth.com_.pdf, zizzl Health makes it easy for businesses to give employees pre-tax money they use to buy their own health insurance plan. "This is a game changer for businesses that struggle to find an affordable health plan that works for everyone," explains Bruce Stahl, zizzl Principal and Chief Benefits Consultant. "We've carefully selected a variety of plans from a variety of insurance companies and, with a few simple questions, we guide each employee to the plan that best fits their needs and budget."

Rob Goll, Vice President of Client services at zizzl adds, "Think of it like changing from offering a pension plan to offering a 401(k) plan. Everyone wins. Employees get quality choices with expert guidance and the business gets certainty around future budgets."

The competitive dynamics of zizzl Health, where many insurance companies compete against each other for each employee, sets the stage for long-term budget control. An influx of new plans and insurance companies each year keeps the competition healthy and prices in check.

About zizzl:

zizzl is a Milwaukee, WI based benefits consulting firm with integrated HR and payroll services. They help companies of all sizes save time and money with a unique blend of expert advice, technology, and concierge service. zizzl is committed to helping business of all sizes grow and create good jobs. By making it easier to compensate and manage people, businesses can put more effort into growth and innovation, creating good jobs that make our communities stronger. For more information about zizzl, contact mike@zizzl.com or call 414-800-2018 ext. 7006

