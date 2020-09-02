Zixi And Telstra Partner For Global Live Video Distribution

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced a partnership with Telstra Broadcast Services, leading telecommunications and technology company. Telstra and the Zixi ZEN Master control plane have aligned to provide stable, secure and cost-effective distribution of high-quality video content over IP to Telstra's customers and partners worldwide as part of its Telstra Global Media Network (GMN).

The Telstra Global Media Network is a purpose-built video contribution and distribution network integrating underlying media fibre networks, satellite capabilities and partnerships connecting 2500+ OnNet endpoints including 1000+ customer endpoints and over 1500 venues and stadiums providing extensive range of networks to simplify delivery for the media, broadcast, and technology industries. This purpose-built video contribution and distribution network supports permanent and occasional use services on a consumption-based business model for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint across traditional broadcast, data, IP video standards and cloud connectivity.

The addition of Zixi's ZEN Master within the Telstra GMN connects on-network media rights holders to off-network media buyers by transporting high-quality linear video using cloud infrastructure in a highly secure manner via content networks. This new integrated service expands the Telstra GMN to broadcasters in locations where fiber or satellite is not available for news and entertainment broadcasters, sports leagues and Esports organizations.

The Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform accepts 17 industry protocols and containers including Zixi, NDI, RIST, SRT, TCP BBR, Multipath TCP and WebRTC among others. Zixi's platform and protocol utilizes patent pending sequenced hitless and bonded hitless failover over mixed IP networks such as internet, fiber, satellite and cellular. The powerful ZEN Master control plane enables users to manage large-scale configurations to orchestrate, analyze, monitor, alert and report on live video streams and devices across the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated devices and platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi.

"Working with Zixi on strengthening our offering across the Telstra GMN and our partner alliance allows us to confidently deliver live video with proven resiliency and true end-to-end network diversity," said Andreas Eriksson, Head of Telstra Broadcast Services. "We are looking forward to working with Zixi and leveraging the benefits of ZEN Master to manage, monitor and elevate the Telstra GMN services in Broadcast Operations and Master Control Rooms across the globe."

"By standardizing on Zixi, Telstra can now offer broadcast quality to any location with reliable internet connectivity in a flexible, economical and easy-to-use option," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "Together we enable global media companies to source and distribute 24/7 live and live linear channels and events securely and at scale."

Media contacts:

Zixi: info@Zixi.com

Amy Swallow, Bubble Agency+44 (0) 7872 831167 amys@bubbleagency.com

Denise Williams, Bubble Agency +1 (0)503 806 0755 denisew@bubbleagency.com

About ZixiZixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master , a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 200 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

Media contact:

Josh Paterson, Bubble AgencyT. +44 (0) 7921 299 542 E. joshp@bubbleagency.com

About TelstraTelstra is a leading technology company offering a wide range of services globally. We bring innovative technology, capability and talent from across the globe to enable our customers to thrive in a connected world. Telstra's heritage is proudly Australian, and we have a longstanding international business with specific expertise in the Asia Pacific region. Telstra Broadcast Services brings to our customers a dedicated team of media industry professionals, high performance media networks, online video and cloud platforms, world class satellite services, and 24/7 bookings, operations and engineering support to help securely take live sports content from stadiums to screens. www.telstra.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zixi-and-telstra-partner-for-global-live-video-distribution-301122788.html

SOURCE Zixi