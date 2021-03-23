Zivaro Hires Greg Klang As Chief Strategy Officer Of Banking And Finance Vertical

Zivaro welcomes Greg Klang to the team as its Banking and Finance Chief Strategy Officer.

DENVER, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zivaro, Inc., a US-based leading provider of technology services and solutions, recently announced the addition of Greg Klang to its senior leadership team to oversee client strategy and experience for the banking and finance industry.

Mr. Klang brings more than twenty years of experience as a trusted advisor aligning business needs, industry trends, and financial objectives for clients. He spent most of his career working for Tier 1 investment banks in advisory and technology development roles. Over the past decade, Mr. Klang has advised clients including Freddie Mac, Citi Group, Union Bank of Switzerland, and State Street.

With Zivaro, Mr. Klang will focus on mid-market financial services, leveraging the lessons he's learned delivering the latest strategies to the Fortune 100 to improve client economic outcomes.

"Focusing on mid-market financial services, I see an opportunity to leverage the years of lessons learned delivering the latest strategies to the Fortune 100 as critical to the future of mid-market financials," said Mr. Klang. "We have the opportunity to innovate and help guide technology, fintech, and digital transformation prevalent in the market."

Greg has worked with technology from his earliest days at Merrill Lynch, where he worked full-time while earning his BS in Computer Science from Pace University. Mr.Klang is focused on creating innovative solutions to help clients maintain relevance and leadership regardless of industry.

"Greg is a critical strategic addition to the thought leadership at Zivaro," said Zivaro Chief Revenue Officer Tom DeAngelis. "He is the latest leader we have added to oversee vertical-specific strategies, bringing a wealth of experience helping financial organizations shape transformation initiatives."

Greg Klang is a skiing and outdoor sports enthusiast and custom motorcycle mechanic, builder, and rider outside of work.

About Zivaro

Zivaro seeks to serve those charged with serving others. We work relentlessly to help regulated market customers stay outcomes-focused. Zivaro designs and delivers secure, scalable, and cost-effective IT solutions through IT infrastructure expertise and flexible service delivery models.

