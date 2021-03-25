Zivaro Achieves Cisco Customer Experience Specialization

Cisco recognizes Zivaro's expertise and qualifications in supporting customers across the entire lifecycle of their solutions and services.

DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zivaro Inc. announced today that it has earned the Cisco Customer Experience Specialization in the US. Zivaro demonstrates its deep technical expertise and qualifications to support customers across the entire lifecycle of Cisco solutions and impact business outcomes by achieving this specialization.

With the increasing proliferation of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, customer success is essential. Driven by their affordability and ease of adoption, organizations continue to move to SaaS and recurring offer models to enable digital transformation. But traditional legacy infrastructure and software modernization methods are not sustainable IT approaches, making it essential to work closely with customers to identify their business needs and learn how their technologies align with those needs. Zivaro designed its matured customer success practice to deepen the customer experience with customized service offerings, solutions, and strategic partnerships.

With the Customer Experience Specialization, Zivaro is uniquely positioned to guide customers on their lifecycle journey with comprehensive solutions from setup to post-sales support, adoption, expansion, and long-term managed services.

"We are really proud of this new certification from Cisco," said Glenn Smith, Zivaro President. "Obtaining this is a reflection of significant investments in new tools and processes, and at the end of the day, all aimed at helping clients get better value out of their spend. We appreciate Cisco providing a lot of the framework elements to help us build what is becoming a critical new toolset in serving our customer base."

About CiscoCisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com.

About Zivaro Zivaro seeks to serve those charged with serving others. We work relentlessly to help regulated market customers stay outcomes-focused. Zivaro designs and delivers secure, scalable, and cost-effective IT solutions through IT infrastructure expertise and flexible service delivery models.

