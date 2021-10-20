ZipRecruiter To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 10, 2021

ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will report third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will report third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.

Event: ZipRecruiter Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference CallDate: Wednesday, November 10, 2021Time: 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET)Live Call: (888) 440-4199 or (646) 960-0818, Conference ID: 9351892Live Webcast: investors.ziprecruiter.com

ZipRecruiter's shareholder letter and a live webcast of the call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.ziprecruiter.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, November 17, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and entering passcode 9351892#.

ZipRecruiter® ( www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter's powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years 1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2. 2

