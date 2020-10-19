Zipline Logistics Celebrates Truck Drivers' Pandemic Efforts With 10/4 Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its mission to improve the lives of transportation professionals, Zipline Logistics recognized the efforts of truck drivers in keeping the domestic supply chain moving.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its mission to improve the lives of transportation professionals, Zipline Logistics recognized the efforts of truck drivers in keeping the domestic supply chain moving. Although much of 2020 has been marred by disruption following the outbreak of COVID-19, the logistics solutions provider made it a priority to keep its annual tradition alive.

"This year is especially critical to recognize the hard work of our outstanding carrier partners," says Walter Lynch, CEO of Zipline Logistics. "COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of truck drivers, especially in the consumer goods supply chain. We're thankful that our top partners have continued to provide outstanding service while upholding Zipline's standards of visibility, communication, and accountability in the face of a particularly challenging year."

The company began celebrating "10/4 Day" in 2007 by sending top carriers in each of Zipline's four regions a certificate and a box of gifts containing t-shirts, water bottles, sweatshirts, and stationary. For the first time, this year Zipline began recognizing intermodal carriers that also met its criteria for selection.

The top carriers selected this year include:

Northeast Region - Jettex LLC

Jettex LLC Midwest Region - GMT Logistic Inc

GMT Logistic Inc Southeast Region - Mercer Transportation

Mercer Transportation Westcoast Region - CPL Express Inc

CPL Express Inc Intermodal - Bayview Logistics

The Columbus-based logistics solutions provider awarded carriers that were evaluated on numerous qualifiers. Selection criteria included but was not limited to, commitment to high-quality service, overall performance, ease of working relationship, and load volume.

"It's always been our mission to ensure that professionals throughout our industry get the respect and recognition they deserve," explains Andrew Lynch, President and Co-Founder of Zipline Logistics. "Since we exclusively serve the consumer goods and healthcare sectors, the work of our carrier partners has been exceptionally important this year as their dedicated efforts have kept the supply of essential products moving throughout the pandemic. We're proud to once again celebrate the contributions these drivers make to our business and the business community-at-large."

In observance of this year's 10/4 Day, Zipline staff was treated to cupcakes and late-afternoon drinks from the office bar.

About Zipline Logistics Zipline Logistics is a digitally-enabled, managed transportation partner specializing exclusively in the consumer goods sector. We proudly work alongside clients ranging from some of the largest food and beverage business in the world to the brightest up-and-coming CPG brands in North America. Whether providing transactional or strategic counsel, all customers receive best-in-class service and access to shipper intelligence tools. For more information, go to www.ziplinelogistics.com or call 888.469.4754.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zipline-logistics-celebrates-truck-drivers-pandemic-efforts-with-104-day-301154920.html

SOURCE Zipline Logistics