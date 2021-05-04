Ziopharm Oncology Scientific Advisor Laurence Cooper, MD, PhD, To Present At University Of Pennsylvania Cellicon Valley '21 Two-Day Live Virtual Educational Symposium

BOSTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. ("Ziopharm" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ZIOP), announced today that Laurence J.N. Cooper, PhD, MD, Scientific Advisor to the Company, will present and participate in an upcoming panel discussion at the University of Pennsylvania's upcoming Cellicon Valley symposium, May 6-7, 2021.

"I am excited to participate in this important event on behalf of Ziopharm," said Dr. Cooper. "This meeting will bring together a wide variety of leading thinkers and researchers, and I am looking forward to sharing my perspectives on Ziopharm's unique technologies."

The panel session, entitled "Gene Delivery and Editing for Better CARs", will be moderated by Fyodor D. Urnov, PhD, Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of California at Berkley.

Dr. Cooper's remarks will focus on the advantages of Ziopharm's cellular therapy technologies targeting solid tumors, including its proprietary non-viral gene transfer system, Sleeping Beauty.

Interested parties may register for the event using this link. Registrants will be able to view the event beginning at 9am ET on Thursday May 6, 2021, under Conference Track 3: Pre-Clinical / Manufacturing. The live Q&A will take place at 3:30pm ET also on May 6, 2021. Dr. Cooper's slides will also be posted on the Ziopharm website in the Investors section.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body's immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with cancer each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology. Ziopharm's pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

Investor Relations Contact:Adam D. Levy, Ph.D., MBAEVP, Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsT: 508.552.9255E: alevy@ziopharm.com