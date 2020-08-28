Zions Bancorporation To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Scott McLean, President & COO of Zions Bancorporation (ZION) - Get Report, will make a presentation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 15 at 4:15 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and approximately $70 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending , recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loans (through August 2020). The bank is a consistent national and state-wide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com

