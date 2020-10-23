Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) - Get Report announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share, payable November 19, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2020.

The board of directors also declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares. The cash dividend on the Series A, G, H, and I shares are payable December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020, while the cash dividend on the Series J shares is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and more than $78 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent national and statewide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005445/en/