Zion & Zion Study Reveals Brand 'Clarity' More Important Than 'Originality' For QSRs

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The market research team at Zion & Zion, a top-ranked, full-service, national marketing agency, continues to deepen understanding of quick service restaurant (QSR) brand personality measurement. In this study, both confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) and multiple regression analysis are performed to assess how well the three dimensions of Brand Personality Appeal (Clarity, Favorability and Originality) apply to QSR brands and the role of Clarity and Originality in predicting a brand's Favorability.

Some noteworthy findings of the Zion & Zion study are as follows:

CFA reveals that the Brand Personality Appeal three-factor framework is remarkably valid for measuring QSR brand personalities.

Multiple regression analysis indicates that Clarity and Originality together explain 75.8% of Favorability.

Clarity is more than twice as impactful on a brand's Favorability than is Originality. This suggests that while differentiation is important, restaurant chains should consider spending more time on ensuring that consumers have a clear understanding of their brand.

The full research report is available here: Validating the Brand Personality Appeal Framework in a QSR Context: Multiple Regression and Confirmatory Factor Analysis

This Zion & Zion research study was based on a nationwide survey of 4,363 adults. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service national marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services.

