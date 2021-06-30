ZINFI Continues To Receive Exceptional Scores In Latest G2 Report For Partner Management Software, Generating 28 Five-Star Reviews From Verified Users Across Multiple Industries And Geographic Regions

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace and review platform, has again named ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a "Leader" in its Summer 2021 Grid® Report on the Best Partner Management Software. ZINFI has moved up in overall rankings since the last quarterly report, and currently has an aggregated Star Rating of 4.8 out of 5 for satisfaction among all user segments, including small business, mid-market and enterprise customers. ZINFI is currently second highest rated in G2's list of "Top 20 Partner Management Software" companies, with user ratings of 9.7 (out of 10) for Quality of Support, 9.2 for Ease of Use and 9.0 for Ease of Setup.

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregate data from online sources and social networks. G2 applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores, taking into account factors like the recency of a review, the amount of feedback provided, attribution, whether the reviewer is a current user and community engagement with the review.

Of the 28 five-star G2 reviews ZINFI received from customers in G2's most recent quarterly report, 61% were from users in North America, and the remaining 39% were either from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) or the Asia Pacific region and Japan (APJ). In addition to the broad geographic distribution among users giving ZINFI perfect scores, an impressive range of industries are represented, including telecommunications (29% of ZINFI's perfect scores), information technology and services (25%), renewables and environment (21%), and energy solutions, electricity, oil and gas, and utilities companies (4%).

"It is gratifying to learn our customers continue to rate ZINFI's partner relationship management software as one of the very best solutions in the industry," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "We are especially pleased to see so many 5-star reviews distributed across a broad range of geographies and industries. ZINFI's software is available on a modular basis, so customers can select and add capabilities as their needs evolve. It can also be easily modified by the customers themselves to meet their specific preferences and requirements. These and other features make our solutions appealing to customers of all types and sizes, from very small organizations without a dedicated marketing department to very large enterprises with thousands of employees. At ZINFI, we will always be committed to offering the most usable and most comprehensive solution for channel marketing automation in the industry, and we will continue to add new capabilities and improvements in response to customer feedback."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

About G2

G2 , the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,221,900 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

