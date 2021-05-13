Zincotec, A Korean Professional Manufacturer Of Water-soluble Anti-rust Coating Agent, Is Entering The Global Market

Recognized for its excellent quality by overseas customers, GEOPERT®, Zinc Flake Coating, plans to expand into a new market.

ULSAN, South Korea, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its excellent quality by overseas customers, GEOPERT®, Zinc Flake Coating, plans to expand into a new market.

Unlike oil-based products, GEOPERT® (water-soluble anti-rust coating agent) is a non-hazardous material and has almost no VOC, so it ensures a safe and comfortable working environment. Further, GEOPERT® has been appointed as a world-class product by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Unlike rival products, GEOPERT® has low viscosity and can be applied to any shape such as screws, wrench bolts and washers, with next to no liquid build-up or sticky marks. Its defect rate is low, and productivity is excellent.

Zincotec is looking forward to further expansion into numerous global markets.

