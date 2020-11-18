ZIM Announces Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2020

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (IL0065100443, IL0065100856) (the " Company") hereby notifies, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4.03 of an Indenture entered into between ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the " Company") and Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. on July 16, 2014 (the " Indenture"), as follows:

The Company's reviewed consolidated financial statements for the period ended on September 30, 2020 , the operating and financial review for such quarterly financial statements and a report on certain financial data as of September 30, 2020 (collectively, the " Third Quarter Reports") are available on both the Company's website ( https://www.zim.com/about-zim/reports) and on the official website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ( http://maya.tase.co.il). The Company will host on November 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Israel time ( 3:00 p.m. CET ), a conference call for the holders of its Series 1A, 2A, 1B and 2B Notes to discuss the Third Quarter Reports. In order to participate, please use the following numbers (at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time): Israel : 972-3-9180650 USA : 1-888-668-9141 UK: 0-800-917-5108 Germany : 0-800-182-6846 France : 0-800-903-025

Contact: Avner Shats shats.avner@il.zim.com

