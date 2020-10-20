Zillow Group To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results Nov. 5

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) - Get Report (ZG) - Get Report, which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced that its third quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be made available on the company's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx .

Please register in advance to access the live callat http://ww w.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8927298 using conference ID 8927298 to receive emailed instructions. This process is designed to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

For more information about Zillow Group please visit https://investors.zillowgroup.com .

About Zillow GroupZillow Group, Inc. (Z) - Get Report (ZG) - Get Report, the largest portfolio of real estate brands on mobile and the web, is building an on-demand real estate experience. Whether selling, buying, renting or financing, customers can turn to Zillow Group's businesses to find and get into their next home with speed, certainty and ease.

In addition to Zillow's for-sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Closing Services offers customers title and escrow services to support a more seamless transaction experience. Zillow Home Loans, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase.

Millions of people visit Zillow Group apps and sites every month to start their home search, and now they can rely on Zillow Group to help them finish it — with the same confidence, ease and empowerment they've come to expect from real estate's most trusted brand.

Zillow, Zillow Offers, and Zillow Closing Services are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender; NMLS 10287, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. The company is headquartered in Seattle.

