ZILLOW ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zillow Group, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow securities between August 7, 2020 and November 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Zillow is a real estate company that purports to offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparence.

On October 18, 2021, the Company announced that Zillow Offers suspended signing of new contracts through 2021 and would focus on its current inventory, citing "a backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints[.]" Zillow claimed that "[p]ausing new contracts will enable us to focus on sellers already under contract with us and our current home inventory." On this news, Zillow's Class A share price declined by $8.84 per share, or approximately 9.4%, from $94.30 per share to close at $85.46 per share on October 18, 2021, and Zillow's Class C share price declined by $8.97 per share, or approximately 9.4%, from $94.97 per share to close at $86.00 per share on October 18, 2021.

Then, on November 2, 2021, Zillow announced that it was winding down Zillow Offers because "the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility." As a result, third quarter 2021 financial results included a $304 million inventory write-down, and the Company further expected "an additional $240 million to $265 million of losses to be recognized in Q4."

On this news, Zillow's Class A share price declined by $19.62 per share, or approximately 23%, from $85.48 per share to close at $65.86 per share on November 3, 2021, and Zillow's Class C share price declined by $21.73 per share, or approximately 24.9%, from $87.20 per share to close at $65.47 per share on November 3, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, despite operational improvements, the Company experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business; (2) that such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to wind-down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005964/en/