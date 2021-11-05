ZILLOW ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zillow Group, Inc. On Behalf Of Zillow Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report on behalf of Zillow stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Zillow has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 2, 2021, after the market closed, Zillow issued a press release reporting "Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results" and its "Plan to Wind Down Zillow Offers Operations." The press release disclosed that the Company is reducing its workforce by approximately 25% and plans to take as much as $569 million in write-downs. Among other things, the press release states "[i]ncluded in the company's third-quarter financial results is a write-down of inventory of approximately $304 million within the Homes segment as a result of purchasing homes in Q3 at higher prices than the company's current estimates of future selling prices" and "[t]he company further expects an additional $240 million to $265 million of losses to be recognized in Q4 primarily on homes it expects to purchase in Q4."

Following this news, Zillow's stock price fell more than 10% on November 2, 2021, and over 25% on November 3, 2021.

