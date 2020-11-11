Zigong Lanterns Glittered At China International Import Expo In Shanghai

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Between November 5 and 10, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held in Shanghai, where Zigong lanterns provided by Zigong Lantern Culture Communication & Operation Co.

Zigong lantern is unique to the city of Zigong in Sichuan Province, China, and is well-known for its time-honored history and refined craftsmanship. As the first national-level intangible cultural heritage put on display at the CIIE, the showcase included four highly technical and sophisticated palace lanterns and 26 sets of CIIE-themed lanterns. The organic combination of Chinese lantern culture and the decorative light industry was lauded by international exhibitors and attendees.

Renowned for their exquisite designs and intricate production, Zigong lanterns could be made using a diverse range of unique materials from porcelain utensil and glass bottle to silkworm cocoon, bamboo strip, dyed fabric and silk. Lotus Step by Step, one of the 26 CIIE-themed lanterns, was crafted with the conjunction of more than 20 massive screens and lantern techniques to depict gradually blooming lotuses and create a visual experience that changes as visitors walk forward.

Light is a symbol of brightness, hope and wellbeing. Zigong lantern and the lantern festival date back to Tang and Song dynasties, and have not only survived for over eight centuries but evolved from a traditional Chinese folk custom into a festive cultural event that demonstrates unique regional characteristics. Generations after generations of Zigong folks imbue each lantern with distinct humanistic spirit, and they inherit and perpetuate this magical treasure of Asian art with their diligence, wisdom and dedication.

The Zigong Lantern Festival went abroad for the first time in 1990 and lit up the Chinese Garden in Singapore, winning the reputation as "number one lantern in the world" during the process. Since then Zigong lantern has illuminated more than 80 countries and regions across the globe, occupying 90% market share in overseas lantern exhibition, rising as a brilliant icon of Asia and emerging as splendid manifestations of China's dialogue with the world, opening-up efforts and genuine partnerships with all corners of the globe.

The city of Zigong in Sichuan Province is the birthplace of Zigong lantern, and has long been famous as "millennia-old salt capital, home of dinosaurs, Chinese city of lanterns and gastronomic paradise". Constructions of the Chinese Lantern World, Dinosaur Culture, Science and Technology Industrial Park and other unique cultural industry bases are speeding up, and the city stands with open arms to embrace worldwide travelers to come and savor the legends of the "millennia-old salt capital".

The exhibition of Zigong lanterns at the CIIE adds another colorful chapter of glory to the development history of Zigong the "Chinese city of lanterns". Using lantern as invitation letter, Zigong sincerely invites the world to come and share the tremendous future prospects in opening-up and cooperation.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=376373Caption: One of the four large palace lanterns, the production of this piece incorporated a number of different ornate techniques including enamel, embroidery, inside-painted glass, copper casting, embroidery and jade engraving.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=376376Caption: Zigong-themed lanterns at CIIE

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=376377Caption: The Lotus Step by Step lantern set vividly portray a scenery of blossoming lotuses, representing good wishes and good fortune.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=376378Caption: Lanterns with inspirations from dinosaurs, another symbol of Zigong

