Zigazoo Gives Students Remote Access To Famous Museums, Zoos, And Other Education Destinations With The Launch Of "Zigazoo Channels"

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since popular education destinations like museums, zoos, and musical acts cannot accept visitors or host field trips due to Covid-19 restrictions, Zigazoo has launched "Channels" to bring them to classrooms and homes remotely. With the release of "Zigazoo Channels," Zigazoo has partnered with an array of world-class children's organizations and brands who are sharing educational projects through videos and interactive media.

The first wave of Zigazoo's official channel partners include: Philadelphia Zoo, Center of Science and Industry (COSI), Tech Interactive Museum, Glazer Children's Museum, American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Phoenix Zoo, LitWorld, the Grammy-nominated Alphabet Rockers, the Grammy-nominated Brady Rymer, Kira Willey, Sweet Farm, and Bings & Potts. To access the content from these organizations, just install Zigazoo for free and subscribe to their channels.

Dana Lombardo, Director of Communications for the Philadelphia Zoo, says, "At Philadelphia Zoo, our mission is to connect people with animals and inspire real-world action for wildlife, habitats and the planet we all share. We are thrilled to work with Zigazoo to expand our audience and continue to engage the next generation of wildlife advocates in an interesting and dynamic way!"

"The engaging science content COSI has been producing through COSI Connects, our fantastic digital doorway for at-home science learning, is a perfect fit for Zigazoo's educational short-form video platform," said Dr. Frederic Bertley, President and CEO of COSI which was just named the #1 science museum in the country by USA Today. "We are very excited to kick off this partnership with them."

Recognized by TechCrunch as "the future of remote learning," Zigazoo continues to define a new category of edtech companies creating tools for parents and teachers tailor-made for the new remote and hybrid learning environments. Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo, says, "We are honored to work with some of the most distinguished educational institutions in the world to bring the magic of in-person educational experiences to students on Zigazoo."

