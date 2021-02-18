Zifo RnD Solutions Sets Up Its Hub In Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo RnD Solutions, a global provider of informatics Solutions for research-based organizations, announces its latest subsidiary, Zifo Technologies Inc - Canada. With the new local presence, the company is geared up to deliver excellence and dedicated local support and engagement to this region.

Driven by the motto, "Curiosity is in our DNA," Zifo RnD Solutions ( www.zifornd.com) has grown from its headquarters in Chennai, India, into a global organization with offices in North America, China, Japan, UK, France, Switzerland, and Germany. Delivering value through specialist IT services, consulting, and extensive vendor partnerships, Zifo enables its customers to focus on their core business endeavors.

With several of the largest pharma and biotech companies operating out of Canada and with a global pharma share of 2%, the country is one of the leaders in pharma R&D. To cater to the growing demand and requests for dedicated local support, Zifo Technologies Inc have set up operations in Mississauga, ON. " Canada is a top nation with a lot of support and progress in R&D field, we are excited to be starting our operation here and help accelerate research and development here with a focused local support", comments Raj Prakash G, co-founder and CEO of Zifo RnD Solutions.

From supporting Research, Development, Manufacturing, Genome Informatics, Clinical Biometrics to more overarching Compliance or Digital Transformation initiatives - Zifo delivers services with deep scientific knowledge, scalability expertise and an expanding network of local presence.Experts from around the globe collaborate closely with local consultants to deliver value to customer.

"This has been a long overdue move in the growth story of Zifo. Zifo has been growing tremendously in the US with offices in three major US biopharma and life sciences hubs. With Canada being the 10 th largest pharma market in the world, Zifo was looking for the right opportunity to set up its operations here", adds Zifo's head of operations in North America, Samuel.

Zifo:

Curiosity driven. Science focused. Employee built. Zifo is a global specialty services, and solutions provider for the science-focused industries of Pharma & Biotech, Manufacturing QC, Medical Devices, Speciality Chemicals, Food and FMCG. Deep and current knowledge of science and technology make Zifo the go-to organisation for customers seeking end to end help with their digital & cloud strategies, regulatory support, data management, and software integration & support.

Media Contact: Karthikeyan Raju +1-408-802-5691 Karthikeyan.r@zifornd.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zifo-rnd-solutions-sets-up-its-hub-in-canada-301231097.html

SOURCE Zifo RnD Solutions