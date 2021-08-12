Ziflow Wins "Best Marketing Resource Management Platform" In 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziflow , the industry's leading creative review and approval solution for agencies and brands, announced today that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Marketing Resource Management Platform" award in the...

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziflow , the industry's leading creative review and approval solution for agencies and brands, announced today that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Marketing Resource Management Platform" award in the 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards are conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Ziflow is the only standalone online proofing solution on the market that offers a secure, enterprise-ready environment in which creative content can be reviewed from anywhere, on any device, with any workflow. The platform's resource-centric approach to creative review and approval allows stakeholders at every level of the organization to quickly overcome complex review and approval workflow challenges and support more effective and efficient team feedback. Rich annotation and markup tools, real-time collaboration capabilities, and automated workflows simplify the entire review and approval process, mitigate bottlenecks, and support multi-region team communication.

"Ziflow is honored to be recognized in this year's MarTech Breakthrough Awards; the win acts as a testament to the value that Ziflow strives to provide to the MarTech industry and its customers," said CEO and Co-Founder, Anthony Welgemoed. "With a heightened need for automated workflow solutions during the pandemic brought on by work-from-home environments and, separately, the accelerated delivery of global campaigns, we are now a critical tool for close to one million users that rely on Ziflow every day to get real, actionable results. In this coming year, we are eager to continue our rapid growth, and extend our market leadership for online proofing."

Ziflow acts as a single source of truth for leading brands and agencies that require a more streamlined approach to online proofing. The platform automates a number of essential team functions such as the creation of proofs, staged review, project and team productivity trend insights, updates and reminders for tracking purposes and corresponding alarms, and much more. It also enhances team and client collaboration through the integration of associated feedback and approvals that were previously accomplished via hallway conversations, emails and printouts, and other inefficient methods. Ziflow provides creative teams with a fully digital approach to embrace and enable today's remote working scenarios - significantly improving overall workflow productivity by up to 48% from these traditional processes.

"Marketing and creative teams are remotely producing more content for more channels than ever before, and these teams need a simple and powerful solution that makes remote collaboration seamless and efficient," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Ziflow's online proofing solution delivers on this need with a "breakthrough" platform that helps marketing and creative teams overcome complex content workflow review and approval challenges. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Ziflow team on taking home the 'Best Marketing Resource Management Platform' award this year."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content, and social marketing, and mobile marketing. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

About ZiflowZiflow simplifies how teams review and approve creative content so they accomplish more together. The leading online proofing experience, Ziflow empowers teams of all sizes to make feedback effortless, get aligned, and raise review efficiency. Only Ziflow offers a secure, enterprise-ready environment where any piece of creative content can be reviewed from anywhere. A best-of-breed solution, Ziflow connects people and tools throughout the review and approval process to ensure exceptional work that achieves brand governance and compliance. To learn why Ziflow is used by brands and agencies everywhere including Showtime, McCann Worldgroup, AWS, Weber, and Dupont, please visit www.ziflow.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough AwardsPart of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

