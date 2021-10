Ziff Davis To Participate In One Investor Conference In November

Ziff Davis, Inc. (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.

Ziff Davis, Inc. (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (Nasdaq: ZD), today announced its participation in one investor conference in November.

Details of the conference are as follows:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Location: Virtual

Date and time: November 16, 2021

Webcast: Available via RBC Capital Markets at a later date

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

