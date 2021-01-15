Ziebart Names Jason Case New Corporate Controller While Gearing Up For Strategic Growth

TROY, Mich., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the new year on the right foot, Ziebart, the global leader in car appearance and protection services, announced its promotion of Jason Case from Corporate Accounting Manager to Corporate Controller. As the 60-year-old auto enthusiast brand - which operates 400 locations, with 1,200 service centers in 37 countries - gears up for momentous growth, Case will be instrumental in streamlining the accounting department, overseeing the annual audit and managing branch financials.

A long-standing company veteran, Jason Case brings more than a decade of expertise to his new role at Ziebart where he will take charge in streamlining accounting processes, while maintaining Ziebart's high-standard of accounting practices. Prior to Ziebart, Case earned his undergraduate and MBA degrees from Saginaw Valley University and went on to pursue a career in finance. In 2012, he joined the Ziebart team and has since risen through the ranks - starting as a branch accountant for Ziebart's Midwest stores, then he was promoted to corporate accounting manager, and now promoted to his current role as Corporate Controller.

"For nearly a decade, Jason has proven to be a tremendous asset to the Ziebart team not only at the corporate level, but to our entire franchise network and dealers across the globe," said Thomas E. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "We are confident that Jason's extensive finance background and long-tenured experience with Ziebart will play an essential role in Ziebart's continued growth, and we look forward to watching him grow in his new role."

As the No. 1 option for vehicle appearance enhancement, Ziebart is the local expert for all-things automotive cleaning, enhancement and protection. From rust protection to detailing, paint protection to window tinting, Ziebart cleans and protects vehicles to prevent future costly repairs. To continue its mission of helping vehicle owners around the globe keep their vehicles like-new for longer, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join a team backed with more than 60 years' experience in automotive franchising, marketing, finance and more for a rewarding, best-in-class investment opportunity.

About ZiebartFounded in 1959, Ziebart is the worldwide leader in detailing, films and structural protection services, providing complete car care solutions. Ziebart International Corporation operates over 400 locations, with 1,200 service centers, in 37 countries. As an established automotive enthusiast brand, Ziebart has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchisor as well as a Top 200 Global Franchise. Ziebart is continuing to grow through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about owning a Ziebart franchise, please visit www.ownaziebart.com.

