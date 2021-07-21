Ziebart Announces Annual Dealer Awards, Recognizes Top Performers And Franchise Milestones

TROY, Mich., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, announced its annual dealer awards. Recognizing top franchisee owners, the annual awards celebrate the best of the best in Ziebart dealer achievements across various categories including management, performance, and years of service.

This year's award winners are being honored for their achievements during 2020; a year that brought with it a number of challenges due to COVID-19. Ziebart's executive leadership team is recognizing these dealers' hard work, commitment to service, and continued growth during an unprecedented time.

The award-winning franchise owners and Ziebart staff are as follows:

2020 Dealer(s) of the Year -

- The Mattiacio Family: Ziebart of Western New York



Timothy and Evelyn Shinkle : Ziebart of Warsaw, Indiana

: Ziebart of 2020 New Dealer of the Year - Nicholas Lambie : Ziebart of Morgantown, West Virginia

: Ziebart of 2020 Store Manager of the Year - Vince Shaw : Ziebart of Dearborn, Michigan

- : Ziebart of Service Awards - Recognizing a dealer's years of service as a Ziebart owner and operator in their local community.

The 2020 recipients are as follows:

50 Years



Ziebart of Illinois ( Franklin Park ) - 1970-2020

35 Years



Ziebart of Indianapolis ( Greenwood ) - 1985-2020

30 Years



The Mattiacio Family; Ziebart of Rochester / Henrietta, New York - 1990-2020

The Mattiacio Family; Ziebart of Rochester / Lyell, New York - 1990-2020

Larry Sanders ; Ziebart of Ypsilanti, Michigan - 1990-2020

25 Years



Richard Curtiss ; Ziebart of Jackson, Michigan - 1995-2020

"Ziebart is comprised of talented and passionate franchise owners, and we are fortunate to share our success with such amazing partners," said Thomas E. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "They have shown tremendous pride in what they do, and extreme resilience during a very challenging year. We recognize everything they have done for our company and for the local communities they serve. We know how hard they work every day to make Ziebart even better and that is something to celebrate."

As the No. 1 option for vehicle appearance and protection services, Ziebart is the expert for all-things automotive from detailing to enhancement, and protection. From rust protection, spray-on bed liner and detailing, to paint coatings, window tint, and paint protection film, Ziebart protects and enhances vehicles to keep them looking like new for longer.

To learn more about Ziebart or for information on how to start your own Ziebart franchise, please visit www.ownaziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1200 service centers, in 34 countries. As an established automotive enthusiast brand, Ziebart has repeatedly been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchisor, a Top 200 Global Franchise, #1 in its category, and one of 2021's Hottest Franchises.

After over 60 years in business, Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ownaziebart.com.

