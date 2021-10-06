ZF Hosts Live Virtual Event Oct. 7 On Autonomous Shuttle Systems

We invite you to accompany ZF on a new stage towards a more sustainable mobility

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous shuttle systems will play a central role as a mode of transport when people are traveling in cities or in areas close to cities. And this will not happen in the distant future, but very soon.

We have combined our expertise in autonomous driving systems, our network as a technology group, and our range of shuttles to create an attractive all-around solution that also includes the operation and service of complete vehicle fleets. As a systems provider, we will bring the potential of autonomous shuttle systems to the road faster.

We invite you to a ZF live event with Torsten Gollewski, Executive Vice President Autonomous Mobility Systems at ZF Group on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 8 to 9 a.m. EDT

In the run-up to the ITS World Congress ( October 11-15 in Hamburg), he explains how ZF is now aligning its range of autonomous shuttle systems for cities and mobility service providers.

The live event will be webcast. Access link: zf.com/its-press

You will have the opportunity to ask your questions live after the event.

About ZF ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility.

In fiscal year 2020 ZF reported sales of €32.6 billion. The company employs more than 150,000 associates at approximately 270 locations in 42 countries.

For further press information and photos, please visit: www.zf.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zf-hosts-live-virtual-event-oct-7-on-autonomous-shuttle-systems-301394428.html

SOURCE ZF North America, Inc.