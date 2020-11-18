ZF CVCS Division Announces Changes To The Americas Leadership

- Jon Morrison, President, Americas, Commercial Vehicle Controls Systems Division (CVCS), will retire at the end of the year - Julien Plenchette, who currently serves as the Americas Region OEM Truck, Bus, Car & Fleet Business Leader, will succeed...

- Jon Morrison, President, Americas, Commercial Vehicle Controls Systems Division (CVCS), will retire at the end of the year

- Julien Plenchette, who currently serves as the Americas Region OEM Truck, Bus, Car & Fleet Business Leader, will succeed Morrison as Vice President, Americas, CVCS Division

- Plenchette will have full P&L responsibility for the division in the region and will oversee all planning, finance, sales, marketing, engineering, product development and manufacturing activities

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZF is announcing a change in leadership within the CVCS Division. Jon Morrison, President, CVCS, Americas, will retire at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by Julien Plenchette, who currently serves as the Americas Region OEM Truck, Bus, Car & Fleet Business Leader.

As the new Vice President, Americas, CVCS Division, Plenchette will have full P&L responsibility for the division in the region and will oversee all planning, finance, sales, marketing, engineering, product development and manufacturing activities. He will continue to lead the sales organization in North America including OE Truck, Bus, Specialty, Car and Fleets. He will report to Fredrik Staedtler, Executive Vice President of the Division CVCS.

Plenchette joined the company in his current position in May 2019. As a member of the regional leadership team, he has been instrumental in developing Americas strategy and driving service excellence that has strengthened customer relationships and led to key commercial wins. He brings to this new appointment an expansive background in commercial sales, finance, engineering, manufacturing operations management and executive leadership. He has extensive global experience within the automotive and commercial vehicle industries that makes him superbly qualified to lead the Americas team.

"In the short time that Julien has been with ZF, he has been instrumental winning new business and building relationships with new customers. Equally important has been his emphasis on developing his sales team through training and mentoring. Julien will bring that same passion as he continues to pursue new opportunities for the CVCS division and its employees in the Americas," said Fredrik Staedtler, Executive Vice President of Division CVCS.

Morrison and Plenchette will work together during a transition period from now through December 31, 2020. Their close collaboration will help ensure a smooth handoff and continuity of leadership for employees, customers and stakeholders in the region.

Acknowledgements to Jon Morrison

After more than 14 years leading the business in WABCO and ZF, Morrison is passing the torch of leadership for the commercial vehicle control systems business as the Americas region transitions from a period of rapid growth highlighted by several key acquisitions, to a phase in which the business fully deploys its end-to-end capabilities to achieve an even higher level of commercial success and industry leadership.

Of Morrison's impact on the commercial vehicle industry in North America, Fredrik Staedtler said, "Jon's vision and leadership made it possible for WABCO and ZF to introduce products to the market that have fundamentally changed commercial vehicles. Key innovations such as the introduction of OnGuard, the industry's first "Always On" collision mitigation system, changed the way OEMs and fleets approach safety."

With continuity of strong leadership, full capabilities to serve OEM, fleet and off-highway customers with advanced technology to Mobilize Commercial Vehicle Intelligence, and a pledge to be Partners in Uptime to its customers, the CVCS Division in the Americas has a clear roadmap for success going forward. Having positioned the business for future success, Jon is choosing this as the right time to pass leadership to his team.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies different kinds of vehicles. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions and protecting the climate.

ZF, which acquired WABCO Holdings Inc. on May 29, 2020, now has 160,000 employees worldwide with approximately 260 locations in 41 countries. In 2019, the two then-independent companies achieved sales of €36.5 billion (ZF) and $3.4 billion (WABCO).

For further press information and photos please visit: press.zf.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zf-cvcs-division-announces-changes-to-the-americas-leadership-301175655.html

SOURCE ZF North America, Inc.