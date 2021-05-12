ZetrOZ CEO Discusses Sustained Acoustic Medicine With Medical Devices Group

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems, met with Medical Devices Group on April 30 to discuss the innovation and benefits of sustained acoustic medicine and how it can help provide fast pain relief without opioids or surgery.

In the interview entitled "Demand Standoff Between Physicians and Insurance Companies Over Innovative Medical Technology," Dr. Lewis discussed the topic of pain management, the issues with introducing novel technologies into the healthcare industry, and how SAM is an ideal treatment for various forms of chronic pain.

"There are medical devices that can bring relief to patients suffering from pain — today," according to Dr. Lewis. "Waiting over a decade for new breakthroughs is simply unacceptable; there's more we can do within the medical community to push these technologies to the forefront and get them into the hands of people that can truly benefit from them."

Medical Devices Group is the world's largest medical device community, featuring thousands of archived discussions, webinars, events, resources, and premium services for the medical device industry.

A report conducted by the University of Minnesota found that the adoption of new innovations in healthcare technology takes about 17 years on average; for those suffering from chronic pain or opioid addiction as a result of their pain, that is far too long. Providers are often unwilling to cover the costs of new innovations. Many expect to see extensive doctor utilization before they will start paying for a new treatment. According to Dr. Lewis, it's important for doctors to demand SAM as a treatment for various types of pain so that insurance companies are more inclined to cover it.

SAM is not another transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) unit, nor is it a bone growth product; SAM is an FDA-approved wearable ultrasound device that utilizes long-duration continuous ultrasound therapy to accelerate natural healing at the molecular level, staving off inflammation while increasing the rate of tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and nutrient exchange.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates the economic cost associated with the misuse of prescription opioids is in excess of $78 billion; with novel, disruptive technologies, healthcare providers and insurance companies can do more to curb the needless costs associated with complications by covering non-invasive technologies like SAM.

ZetrOZ has partnered with the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and has received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to discover new ways to reduce pain through the use of non-surgical, non-narcotic means. SAM's effectiveness has also been well documented in numerous research studies, and currently, 28 NFL teams, 24 NHL teams, 27 MLB teams, and 24 NBA teams use SAM daily to treat both acute and chronic injuries.

About ZetrOZ Systems:ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ ®, sam®Sport and sam ®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

