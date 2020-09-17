Zeta6™ Pocket Carry Speedloader For 5-Shot Ruger LCR Revolvers

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Industries is please to introduce the first low cost, compact speedloader designed specifically for the 5-shot Ruger LCR chambered in 38SP/357. Designed for comfortable everyday carry, the J-CLIP-R™ is a low cost, polyurethane speedloader that arranges all five rounds in a circular pattern for fast reloading. Unlike traditional rigid speedloaders, J-CLIP-R™ is narrow and flexible making it great for concealed pocket carry. The thin, flexible material allows the cartridges to flex and conform when in a pocket yet align the rounds perfectly when reloading the revolver. This is the second speedloader product introduced this year under the Zeta6™ brand, which also has compact speedloaders for both J and K frame size revolvers. www.zetasix.com

"This LCR speedloader is modeled after our popular J-CLIP™ for S&W J-frame revolvers, but is designed to work perfectly in the Ruger LCR," says Michael Lyle, product designer. "As with original J-CLIP™, we wanted to provide the smallest, most comfortable pocket-carry speedloader product for one-step reloading. Because of its size, weight, and reliability, the Ruger LCR is a popular EDC weapon that is due its own EDC speedloader."

The Zeta6™ J-CLIP-R™ works perfectly with all 5-shot Ruger LCR revolvers chambered in 38 Special and 357 Magnum.

Zeta6™ J-CLIP-R™ speedloaders come in 2-packs and retail for $11.95. They are available now on the zetasix.com website and at many gun stores.

