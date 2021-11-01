Zeta Unveils Initial Speakers For Its First Annual Conference: How Creativity, Innovation, And Personalization Will Change The Future Of Marketing

Zeta Global, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced its initial lineup for its first annual conference, Zeta Live, to be broadcast live from New York...

Zeta Global, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced its initial lineup for its first annual conference, Zeta Live, to be broadcast live from New York from Tuesday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Zeta Live 2021 will convene the industry's most forward-thinking marketers and business leaders for insightful discussions on the future of marketing. Sessions will explore the intersection of marketing, innovation, creativity, and technology within a digital-first world over a two-day hybrid (in-person and virtual) immersive experience.

Program highlights include:

"Outlook 2022: Disruption Predicted" with Sir Marin Sorrell (S4 Capital Executive Chairman & Founder)

with Sir Marin Sorrell (S4 Capital Executive Chairman & Founder) "Through the Looking Glass: Marketing to Tomorrow's Consumer" with Zeta Co-Founders John Sculley (Former Apple CEO & Pepsi President) and David A. Steinberg (Zeta CEO)

with Zeta Co-Founders John Sculley (Former Apple CEO & Pepsi President) and David A. Steinberg (Zeta CEO) "Sports Marketing in the Digital Era" with Michael Rubin (Fanatics CEO)

with Michael Rubin (Fanatics CEO) "The Evolution of Digital Media" with Adam Singolda (Taboola Founder & CEO), Bob Sherwin (Wayfair CMO), Chris Lloyd (General Manager, Reviewed, USA Today Network), moderated by Dan Nathan (CNBC)

with Adam Singolda (Taboola Founder & CEO), Bob Sherwin (Wayfair CMO), Chris Lloyd (General Manager, Reviewed, USA Today Network), moderated by Dan Nathan (CNBC) "What Comes Next for Social Commerce" with Imran Khan (Verishop Founder & CEO) and Ben Schwerin (Snap, Inc., SVP Content & Partnerships)

with Imran Khan (Verishop Founder & CEO) and Ben Schwerin (Snap, Inc., SVP Content & Partnerships) "The Year NFTs Take the Mainstage"with Dan Nathan (CNBC), Keith Grossman (TIME President), and Packy McCormick (Founder, Not Boring)

Additionally, Zeta Live 2021 will include a preview of Zeta's next generation technology roadmap, panels on the evolution of data and identity management, an exclusive sneak peek into Zeta's AI Lab, and success stories from Zeta customers. More sessions and speakers will be announced leading up to the event.

"As the past year and a half has demonstrated, marketers must be prepared for the world of tomorrow by accelerating their implementation of innovative technologies to break through and engage with today's consumer," said Zeta Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, David A. Steinberg. "We are thrilled to be joined by business luminaries that will provide marketers with unmatched insights to help them prepare for 2022 and beyond."

John Sculley, Zeta Co-Founder, Former Apple CEO, and Pepsi President noted, "As I've always said, there are moments when all the stars are aligned for breakthrough products to come to market. Now is one of those times. Marketers must be prepared for the new world we are about to enter - the endemic period - as the constantly connected consumer arrives with new wants and needs from the brand they love."

Imran Khan, Founder and CEO of Verishop, stated "The way people discover, shop, and buy items has been revolutionized by the pandemic. Social commerce has become a can't-miss opportunity for brands today. I look forward to sharing more insights with some of today's leading marketers at Zeta Live."

All are welcome to join Zeta Live, including investors and industry analysts.

Registration is now open on the Zeta Live site.

