Zeta Global Announces Successful Completion Of Debt Refinancing

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global, a marketing technology company that leverages unique data and predictive AI to help brands acquire, grow and retain customers, today announced that it has successfully closed a $222.5 million loan facility to provide additional capital to pursue new initiatives. This new debt is a combination of Term Loan A and Revolving Credit Facility, which gives the company increased flexibility.

Zeta Global successfully closed a $222.5 million loan facility

"We are pleased to announce this refinancing, in conjunction with our banking partners, which serve a number of long-term advantages for Zeta's business," said David A. Steinberg, Zeta Global Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "This will generate significant savings by reducing our interest by less than half the cost of previous loans and provide us with additional capital, which will serve to further expand Zeta's cutting-edge capabilities. As we continue to improve the Company's capital structure, we are working hard on new initiatives and are excited about the next chapter of Zeta."

Previously, Zeta's loans have been utilized as working capital to complete successful acquisitions and integrations of companies including AI pioneer BoomTrain, publisher commenting platform Disqus, content intelligence platform Temnos, and advertising suite platform Sizmek. All have strengthened the technology and data capabilities of the Zeta Marketing Platform, making it one of the leading marketing technology platforms in the industry today.

Chris Greiner, Chief Financial Officer states, "The strategic refinancing is a proactive step that meaningfully improves Zeta's overall capital structure and strengthens our liquidity, reduces our borrowing costs and provides us with additional financial flexibility. We appreciate the continued support from our banking partners who see an abundance of opportunity in the future of our business."

BofA Securities, Inc. served as Lead Arranger and Bookrunner. Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. are also participants in the facility. Matthews South served as the financial advisor to Zeta.

ABOUT ZETA GLOBAL Zeta Global is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines one of the industry's largest consumer data sets (2.4B+ global identifiers) with results-driven artificial intelligence to unlock consumer intent, personalize experiences, and power business growth for Fortune 1000 companies, such as GM, Wyndham, Sprint and Progressive. Zeta has been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave ™ and competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeta-global-announces-successful-completion-of-debt-refinancing-301237623.html

SOURCE Zeta Global