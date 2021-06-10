NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 21,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $10 per share comprised of 14,773,939 shares of Class A common stock offered by Zeta and 6,726,061 shares of Class A common stock offered by the selling stockholders. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zeta, are expected to be approximately $215 million. Zeta's common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 10, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ZETA." The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,225,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Zeta Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Barclays will act as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital Partners will also be co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Credit Suisse Securities ( USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; and Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ZetaZeta Global Holdings Corp. is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers for a lower cost than they can achieve without us. The Company's Zeta Marketing Platform (the "ZMP") is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

