Zeta Announces Participation In The Deutsche Bank Technology Conference And Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Zeta (ZETA) , a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, today announced that Chris Greiner, CFO will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9 and at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13.

