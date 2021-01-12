ZeroEyes Appoints Taylor May As New Director Of Sales

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence weapon detection platform, today announced they have hired Taylor May as Director of Sales. "As a top producer and influencer in the security industry in the last 7 years, Taylor has been known for cultivating and sustaining relationships throughout his professional career, specifically in the artificial intelligence and computer vision segment," said Sam Alaimo, Chief Revenue Officer, "which will be paramount for helping drive exponential growth for ZeroEyes."

In previous roles, Mr. May has excelled and demonstrated his leadership as Regional Sales Manager (RSM) for AnyVision where he was ranked the #1 RSM in North America two consecutive years, 2019 and 2020. Prior to that role, he was a Territory Manager of the Mobile Division of Pro-Vigil Surveillance Services for three years.

Currently Taylor is the owner and host of Security VIP, a podcast that highlights the industry's top professionals on relevant topics for today's security needs. "Taylor is the type of top performer we are bringing on board to make our vision a reality; ultimately end mass shootings. He is passionate about protecting and doing all that is possible to save human lives with the use of technology and physical security," stated Mike Lahiff, Co-Founder and CEO, "and is widely recognized for his contributions to the industry. We look forward to seeing Taylor help ZeroEyes become synonymous with weapons detection security."

Mr. May holds a B.S. Degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University and was a member of the 2011 Big 12 Championship Football team. He also has a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Dallas.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes is an AI weapons detection platform that helps identify threats at first sight, integrating with existing IP security cameras to play one component of its overall security process, and provide security personnel and first responders with real-time information needed to keep people safe. Founded by a team of Navy SEALs and military veterans with over 50 years of military experience, its mission is to detect weapons before shots are fired, enable faster response times for first responders and security personnel, and ultimately end mass shootings. To learn more information about ZeroEyes, visit https://zeroeyes.com.

