Zepl Achieves Elite Partner Status In The Snowflake Partner Network

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepl, the data science platform built for the cloud, today announced it has achieved Elite Status in the Snowflake Partner Network. This achievement recognizes Zepl's track record for delivering data science capabilities to customers on Snowflake's platform.

Zepl's Elite Partner status shows their continued commitment to bring the power of data science to Snowflake customers.

This is the third milestone between Zepl and Snowflake, following the inclusion of Zepl as the first data science partner in Snowflake Partner Connect and then Zepl's listing on Snowflake's Data Marketplace.

"Zepl's achievement as an Elite Partner demonstrates their continued commitment to bringing the power of data science to Snowflake customers," said Tarik Dwiek, Director - Global Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "We look forward to helping more of our customers use Zepl for rapid exploration and predictive analysis on top of their live Snowflake data."

"By combining Zepl and Snowflake, we get a best-in-class high-performance data science architecture," said Keith Portman, head of data analytics and data science at Embrace Home Loans. "This means we can leverage data science to quickly and efficiently gather meaningful business insights directly from our Snowflake data."

"Customers can trust that Zepl is a proven solution with successes across all vertical markets and use cases," said Dan Maloney, CEO of Zepl. "This announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to help Snowflake customers use data science as a competitive advantage."

About ZeplZepl's data science platform is built for the cloud. In just minutes, data scientists, analysts and engineers can connect to Zepl and immediately build machine learning models and analyze results on massive quantities of data. Zepl provides a single place for your entire team to collaborate securely, with unlimited scale and zero management, while our modern architecture provides maximum simplicity, efficiency and value. Start for free today at www.zepl.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zepl-achieves-elite-partner-status-in-the-snowflake-partner-network-301155135.html

SOURCE Zepl