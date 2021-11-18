Zeotap Launches On Google Cloud Marketplace

BERLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeotap, the next-gen Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. The new partnership means that Google Cloud customers can now offset their Zeotap platform subscription costs against their Google Cloud spending commitments, meaning that they can onboard Zeotap at no additional cost to their budget.

Google Cloud Marketplace offers vetted integrated solutions, helping its users identify and purchase the third-party solutions that help them move to, build on and work in Google Cloud. For companies seeking to onboard a Customer Data Platform, the new Zeotap listing on Google Cloud Marketplace not only presents a significant cost saving through offset billing, but offers a more frictionless procurement process to speed up time-to-value. In purchasing Zeotap's CDP on Google Cloud Marketplace, Google Cloud customers will also benefit from consolidated billing, as Zeotap fees will appear directly on customers' Google Cloud invoices.

Zeotap delivers a solution to one of the foundational challenges of modern marketing: addressing the customer as an individual while safeguarding their privacy. Its CDP is built to the world's strictest data privacy and security standards, leading to its recognition as a Leader in G2's Fall 2021 Grid Report for Customer Data Platform Software. Last month, the company announced the availability of new Consent Orchestration functionality to help marketers easily and scalably activate data within the parameters of a customer's consent choices.

"We're excited to be joining Google Cloud Marketplace and to take this opportunity to make it faster, easier and more affordable for marketers to realise the value of their customer data," said Projjol Banerjea, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Zeotap. "We look forward to working with the Google Cloud team to introduce our CDP to even more brands across the world."

To learn more about Zeotap's listing in the Google Cloud Marketplace, click here .

About Zeotap

Zeotap is the next-generation Customer Data Platform. It empowers brands to unify, enhance and activate customer data in a cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. Recognised by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor", Zeotap works with over 80 of the world's top 100 brands, including P&G, Nestlé and Virgin Media. It is also the founding member of ID+, a universal marketing ID initiative.

