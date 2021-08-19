Zenfolio To Provide Over $1,000,000 Of Free Subscriptions To Support The Future Of Photography

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Photography Day, and to mark the launch of their new platform that provides comprehensive solutions for both aspiring and professional photographers, Zenfoliois giving away over $1,000,000 worth of subscriptions of their "Portfolio" plan to photography students.

"World Photography Day is an annual, worldwide celebration of the art, craft, science and history of photography. It promotes sharing photography, enhancing photography skills, and community building. The Zenfolio team's dedication to the future of photography and our commitment to ongoing photography education makes this the perfect opportunity to show support of World Photography Day in a tangible and impactful way." says John Loughlin, Zenfolio CEO.

The market leading website builder will be empowering photography students with cutting-edge technology and unrivaled resources to help them take their photography to the next level. Aspiring student photographers can sign up for a free subscription to the Portfolio plan of up to 3 years by visiting the website https://zenfolio.com/studentsubscription before September 15, 2021.

This initiative will help photography students get a strong start with fun-to-build, modern website templates, customizable portfolios, digital image delivery and a selection of feature rich plans that will grow with them.

The new, reimagined Zenfolio platform includes three plans, Portfolio, PortfolioPlus and the newly released ProSuite. Following the successful launch of Portfolio and PortfolioPlus, which cater to the needs of aspiring photographers, ProSuite has been built specifically for the pro-photographer. With the introduction of the robust ProSuite tier, Zenfolio takes another major step in providing the most advanced solution for photographers at every stage of their career.

About ZenfolioZenfolio Inc, a Centre Lane Partners company, offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily show, share and sell their images. For more than a decade, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe and is voted #1 by pro photographers.

For more information visit zenfolio.com

