Zenfolio Rounds Out Leadership Team With New CMO In Preparation For Global Launch Of Groundbreaking New Technology

Advanced business solutions enable photographers to grow their photography business within the constraints of COVID-19

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenfolio, the market leader in business solutions for photographers, today announced that Jason Egnal joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Egnal will focus on expanding brand recognition, bringing new products to market, and driving revenue growth.

An executive with extensive experience at startups and global corporations, Egnal has guided companies from concept to market, launched multiple innovative products, and expanded businesses internationally.

"The photography industry has evolved rapidly in the last decade, with advancements in camera technology enabling aspiring photographers to turn their passion into a profession," says Egnal. "Mobile phones and social media have made viewing and sharing photos fast and easy, requiring professional photographers to leverage cutting edge technology to meet the expectations of their clients. With the added challenge of operating a business during a global pandemic, photographers need access to innovative solutions, marketing expertise, automation, and support. Our new suite of products and services makes Zenfolio ideally positioned to help photographers meet these challenges, and I'm thrilled to be part of the team."

Egnal will round out the Zenfolio leadership team assembled by Chief Executive Officer John Loughlin.

Centre Lane Partners , a New York City-based investment company, acquired Zenfolio in 2017 and later brought on Loughlin to grow the business.

"As one of the first, and largest, SaaS platforms providing integrated, end-to-end, services to professional photographers, coupled with its very loyal subscription base, made Zenfolio a very attractive business for Center Lane," says Kenneth Lau, co-founder of Center Lane Partners. "Expanding the Zenfolio services to aspiring photographers and to consumers should create meaningful growth."

Loughlin joined Zenfolio in mid-2018 after leading the digital magazine subscription service, Texture, and engineering its sale to Apple, forming the foundation for Apple News+. Before Texture, Loughlin served a decade as Executive Vice President/General Manager at Hearst Magazines, where he co-managed a division that generated annual revenues of more than $2 billion.

With decades of hands-on operating experience, coupled with a consistent track record of transforming enterprises and delivering on financial objectives, Loughlin has built a management team that is poised to achieve the company growth potential.

Having previously worked with Keith Barraclough and Doug Massey at Texture, he immediately recruited Barraclough as Chief Technology Officer and Massey as Chief Financial Officer.

As a founder of Texture, Barraclough headed product, technology development and content operations. He also managed the transition and business integration team responsible for migrating the Texture business into Apple. Texture was the third successful start-up led by Barraclough. Prior to founding Texture, Barraclough Barraclough held executive roles at 8×8, Inc and Avvenu (acquired by Nokia).

Massey is a seasoned executive, specializing in financial planning & analysis, accounting and business development for online subscription businesses. As Vice President and Head of Finance at Texture, he played an integral role during the sale to Apple. Prior to Texture, Massey held senior roles at CBS Interactive, YouSendIt/Hightail and Netflix.

Loughlin also brought on Munib Siddiqi as Chief Product Officer. A leading expert in product management, Siddiqi quickly revamped and strengthened Zenfolio's product and design capabilities. Prior to Zenfolio, Siddiqi played key product roles at PubMatic and YouSendIt/Hightail following his tenure at Accenture where he served as a management consultant.

Speaking of the company's next chapter, Loughlin says, "With this executive dream team in place, the company is on an upward trajectory and is set to once again re-define the business of photography."

About ZenfolioZenfolio Inc., a Centre Lane Partners company, offers advanced business solutions that enable photographers to easily display, share, and sell their images. For more than a decade, Zenfolio has proudly served over 100,000 photographers around the globe. The company was voted best in the business by pro photographers in the U.S.

Photobooker.com by Zenfolio is a digital marketplace that enables photographers to promote their work and book new clients.

