Zenfolio Launches New Solution For Photographers Built On Advanced Machine Learning Infrastructure

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenfolio , the market leader in creative and business solutions for photographers, announced the launch of its new, reimagined SaaS solution built from the ground up drawing on 15 years of experience, extensive customer research and a multi-million-dollar technology investment.

Designed by photographers for photographers, this comprehensive solution provides tools to run all aspects of their business with an easy-to-use, responsive interface to show, share, market, and sell photography via mobile, desktop or tablet.

"The strategic decision to build a new platform using the latest, cutting-edge technology was a huge undertaking," says Munib Siddiqi, Chief Product Officer. "Initial feedback indicates that it is exceeding expectations with its intuitive, feature-rich interface and its powerful sharing and selling options."

The platform is built on an advanced machine learning infrastructure that provides valuable analytical insights and recommendations, and enhanced photo searching options. It enables integrated booking, invoicing, and digital payment features, intuitive selling, advanced promotional coupon creation, and a simple ordering system for digital downloads and select lab photo products. People Filter, which utilizes facial recognition software built on multiple layers of data protection with a focus on privacy, helps photographers and their clients search through hundreds of photos in seconds, streamlining the photo proofing and selection process.

Two plans, Portfolio and PortfolioPlus are now available in the U.S. Additional plans will be released in the coming months with advanced features targeting studios and specialized photography genres.

John Loughlin CEO remarked, "We have taken extensive research and feedback from our customer base, coupled with cutting edge tech and best in class practices to create the next generation platform empowering photographers to build and grow their businesses in the decades ahead."

About ZenfolioZenfolio Inc, a Centre Lane Partners company, offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily display, share, and sell their images. For more than a decade, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe and is voted #1 by pro photographers.

Photobooker.com by Zenfolio is a digital marketplace that enables photographers to promote their work and book new clients.

