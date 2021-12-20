Zendure To Demo SuperBase Pro Power Station And Unveil A Mystery Product At CES 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a charging technology company based in Silicon Valley, has announced that they will exhibit their newest products at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, from January 5th to January 8th. The theme for their exhibit will be "Empowering Mobile Living", with an immersive camping experience featuring their SuperBase Pro power station in the Central Hall of the Convention Center.

SuperBase Pro recently completed a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo that raised over $1.3 million USD. The solar-friendly power station has a 2,096Wh energy capacity and can deliver 2,000W of pure sine wave AC power. SuperBase Pro boasts the ability to recharge to 80% in just one hour.

The power station was designed to be both durable and portable, with a reinforced exterior shell, an extending handle, and industrial-grade wheels.

SuperBase Pro also has several features that are absent from other offerings in the market. Many of these features fall into the category of IoT (internet of things) capabilities. This includes GPS-powered theft prevention, remote management of multiple devices, status notifications, and social features. Connectivity for these services can be achieved through Wi-Fi or 4G.

Zendure's new power station can accept power from AC or DC solar panel systems, and the company also offers their own solar panels for users who are interested in sustainable energy. When SuperBase Pro uses green energy, a companion App keeps track of the effective atmospheric carbon reduction, to grow the user's personal "ZenForest". As the virtual forest grows, real trees are planted around the world on the user's behalf with OneTreePlanted.org. Zendure is determined to plant 10 million trees by 2025.

Zendure's exhibit in the Central Hall will be located at booth 19031, near the entrance to the hall.

Zendure is an outdoor consumer electronics company located in Silicon Valley in the United States and the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area in China. Since its establishment in 2013, Zendure has continuously launched innovative products, made rapid breakthroughs in the core technologies of outdoor energy storage and power supplies, and continues to bring pleasant surprises to the user experience. The company recently received a multi-million dollar series-A round of funding from a joint investment from Shanghai GP Capital and YOTRIO group.

