Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) - Get Report today announced its participation in four upcoming investor conferences.

Marc Cabi, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Gozzo, Vice President of Product, will virtually present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Zendesk's presentation is scheduled for 2:40 p.m., Central Time.

Marc Cabi, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will virtually present at the Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Zendesk's presentation is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

Marc Cabi, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will virtually present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Zendesk's presentation is scheduled for 3:20 p.m., Eastern Time.

Norman Gennaro, President of Sales, and Marc Cabi, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will virtually present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Zendesk's presentation is scheduled for 12:45 p.m., Eastern Time.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk's investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

About Zendesk

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 4,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

