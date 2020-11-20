Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) - Get Report today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Shawna Wolverton, Executive Vice President, Product, and Marc Cabi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance & Analytics, will virtually present at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Zendesk's presentation is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Cabi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance & Analytics, will virtually present at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020. Zendesk's presentation is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., Eastern Time.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk's investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

