Zendesk Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Zendesk, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ZEN

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report and Momentive Global Inc. is fair to Zendesk shareholders. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk stockholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Zendesk shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Zendesk and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Zendesk shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Zendesk shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Zendesk shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

