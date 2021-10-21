Zendesk Announces Upcoming 2021 Investor Day On November 18, 2021

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report announced that it will hold its 2021 Investor day on November 18, 2021 at 9am ET with limited in-person attendance in New York. A live webcast as well as the replay will also be available on the Zendesk Investor Relations website ( investor.zendesk.com). The Investor Day will include executive presentations followed by a question and answer session. Please register at ir@zendesk.com.

About Zendesk - Champions of Customer Service

